City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2021
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTYEARH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JEREMY SPANN
|1989
|546 W PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:47 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of 9th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:50 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:13 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.