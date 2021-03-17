City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:47 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of 9th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:50 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:13 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.