Advertisement

Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help get children back into the classroom safely in the middle of a pandemic.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.

“The time is now, and schools must act immediately to get students safely back into school buildings,” he said.

President Joe Biden has pledged to have most elementary and middle schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office. He has ordered states to prioritize teachers in their vaccination plans, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines to help schools reopen. But one of those guidelines — that students be seated 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart — is already being reviewed because of the challenges of achieving that.

The Education Department said first lady Jill Biden will deliver opening remarks to the summit, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, also will speak.

“We are holding this summit with the goal of sharing best practices and connecting leaders, educators and students from across this country who are navigating this challenge together and finding creative solutions to support our students and bring them back to in-person learning,” Cardona said.

The summit comes after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes $130 billion in education funding. Schools that receive funding will be required to have a plan within 30 days for reopening schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane of traffic is currently blocked westbound on 1-20 near the Lost Gap exit.
Two 18 wheelers involved in crashes on I-20
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of potential...
Alabama governor declares state of emergency
Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby...
Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder
Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison, Steven Randle arrested through Project EJECT and the Meridian...
Arrests continue through Project EJECT
Severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. They will bring tornadoes, some of which can be...
Be weather aware Wednesday: Dangerous tornado outbreak likely

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Homeland Security head rejects GOP claims of border `crisis’
FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the...
Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its...
James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77
The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative