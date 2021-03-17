Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 17, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane of traffic is currently blocked westbound on 1-20 near the Lost Gap exit.
Two 18 wheelers involved in crashes on I-20
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of potential...
Alabama governor declares state of emergency
Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby...
Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder
Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison, Steven Randle arrested through Project EJECT and the Meridian...
Arrests continue through Project EJECT
Severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. They will bring tornadoes, some of which can be...
Be weather aware Wednesday: Dangerous tornado outbreak likely

Latest News

Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison, Steven Randle arrested through Project EJECT and the Meridian...
Arrests continue through Project EJECT
Chancery Judge Charlie Smith
1 year later: The shooting of Judge Charlie Smith
Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby...
Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report March 16, 2021