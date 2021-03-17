Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tests positive for coronavirus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - In a tweet sent out by the Ole Miss women’s basketball Twitter account Tuesday morning, it stated that head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rebels found out Monday night they will not be competing in the NCAA Tournament - but they did receive a bid to the WNIT.

With McPhee-McCuin testing positive for the virus, she will not be able to travel with her team to Memphis this week. Ole Miss begins play Friday, facing off against Samford at 5 p.m. CT.

“It’s been one hell of a day,” McPhee-McCuin said to the media Tuesday afternoon. “Obviously I’m devastated...but I am also super proud of the team because we have a chance at postseason play.”

According to McPhee-McCuin, no cases have been detected among players.

Coach Yo said she initially received a positive test followed by a negative test before receiving her second positive test on Tuesday.

“We test every day,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We had someone on the staff that had it and that put us on alert. Once we heard that, we were all freaking out. Usually the players will have it, but as a staff, we hadn’t had any cases.”

The earliest McPhee-McCuin could return to the court is the WNIT semifinals, which are March 27.

While Coach Yo has received lots of well wishes, she wants the focus to be on her team making the postseason, not her positive coronavirus case.

“I just wanted some type of postseason play for my young team, so this is an incredible opportunity for us,” McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s why I put out that statement today, because we need to you know, get over it and focus on the team. I don’t want to take away from the opportunity that they’ve earned with this.”

