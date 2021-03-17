Advertisement

Police: Wisconsin grocery distribution center locked down

Few details were released by authorities about what was happening at the Roundy’s distribution...
Few details were released by authorities about what was happening at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A supermarket distribution center in Wisconsin was locked down Wednesday while law enforcement officers dealt with a tactical situation, authorities said.

Few details were released by authorities about what was happening at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.

Roads were closed in the area. Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

The Roundy’s employee union issued a statement that said it had “heavy hearts” about what happened, but declined to comment ahead of authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane of traffic is currently blocked westbound on 1-20 near the Lost Gap exit.
Two 18 wheelers involved in crashes on I-20
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of potential...
Alabama governor declares state of emergency
Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby...
Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder
Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison, Steven Randle arrested through Project EJECT and the Meridian...
Arrests continue through Project EJECT
Severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. They will bring tornadoes, some of which can be...
Be weather aware Wednesday: Dangerous tornado outbreak likely

Latest News

Legend, 1, was shot during a hostage situation in Houston.
Baby fighting for life after Houston officer-involved shooting
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in...
Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, talks with Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander of the...
Top US diplomat slams North Korea’s rights condition
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks St. Patrick’s Day, to praise Good Friday accord