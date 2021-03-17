Advertisement

Public safety officials prepare for dangerous weather

Officials prepare for severe weather.
Officials prepare for severe weather.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local officials are preparing for the dangerous weather Wednesday, just a few weeks after the winter storm chaos.

Public Safety Director Doug Stephens says public works employees are still dealing with debris from the winter storm. But he says his team is preparing to make emergency services available if needed.

“We are monitoring the weather. Or course, all day we will be keeping up with what progresses,” Stephens said.

Stephens encourages people to be cautious if they must be on the roads.

“We just encourage people to be prepared to have a safe place to get to in the event of a tornado. Have your emergency plan already in-- so that it can easily be implemented.” Stephens said, “As far as your cars and property, do everything you can to protect yourselves first. Then, your property second.”

Stephens says emergency responders will be available to assist for damage. He asks for people to be patient with his team as they work to help everyone who needs it.

