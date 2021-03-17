Advertisement

UPDATE: Moderate Risk of severe storms upgraded to rare High Risk

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of Wednesday’s moderate risk for severe...
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of Wednesday’s moderate risk for severe weather to a high risk.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of Wednesday’s moderate risk for severe weather to a high risk.

This includes areas along and north of I-20.

The risk levels are tied to probabilities. This upgrade includes a 30% probability for tornadoes. Those odds are 75 times bigger than the historical average probability of tornadoes for this time of year.

Realistically, there’s little difference impact from a moderate risk to a high risk. The high risk indicates a high likelihood of severe storms has increased.

The expected impact is the same: severe thunderstorms are likely. Some of those severe thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes, and some tornadoes can be strong with long tracks. Additionally, straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph can cause damage similar to the damage caused by tornadoes. Large hail can also damage homes, vehicles, and crops.

Click here for the latest information on timing and impact for East Mississippi and West Alabama.

