UPDATE: Moderate Risk of severe storms upgraded to rare High Risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of Wednesday’s moderate risk for severe weather to a high risk.

This includes areas along and north of I-20.

The risk levels are tied to probabilities. This upgrade includes a 30% probability for tornadoes. Those odds are 75 times bigger than the historical average probability of tornadoes for this time of year.

Realistically, there’s little difference impact from a moderate risk to a high risk. The high risk indicates a high likelihood of severe storms has increased.

The expected impact is the same: severe thunderstorms are likely. Some of those severe thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes, and some tornadoes can be strong with long tracks. Additionally, straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph can cause damage similar to the damage caused by tornadoes. Large hail can also damage homes, vehicles, and crops.

