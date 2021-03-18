$100,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Meridian!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,834,061.43 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury, bringing the total so far to $84,907,290.12 for FY 2021.

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The MLC also announced recent big winners in the lottery! $100,000: A Meridian player won on a Powerball® ticket purchased from King City on Hwy. 39 N., Meridian.



$20,000: A Richland player won on a 10x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Ed’s Corner on Old State Hwy. 49 S., Richland.



$20,000: A Vaiden player won a Triple 7s scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse 53 on N. Applegate St., Winona.



$20,000: A Lucedale player won on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased from Dixie Depot Courtyard Lane on Hwy. 613, Lucedale.



$10,000: A Jackson player won on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased from Aden LLC on W. Capitol St., Jackson.



$5,000: A Kiln player won on a Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore on Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis.





Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.