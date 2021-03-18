2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Trey McMullan

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The next member of our all-scholastic team is Trey McMullan. McMullan is a multi-sport athlete at Nanih Waiya Attendance Center who thrives in the classroom and has based his life around competition.

“I have always been pretty competitive,” McMullan said. “My mom, my day, and my sister are all teachers and they push me to excel in the classroom ever since I was young.”

McMullan has a 4.38 GPA and is currently ranked number 6 in his senior class. He is always working his hardest to be the best he can be and that’s what his math teacher Bobby Butler likes most about him.

“Trey is an outstanding young man that brings a great work ethic to the table and he has a positive attitude about everything that he does both on the athletic field and in the classroom,” Butler said.

McMullan has kept himself busy while in high school playing five different sports. His basketball coach Austin Swart has loved having him on the team because of his hard work ethic.

“He is got get it every day,” Swart said. “He comes into the gym smiling ready to play every day. It’s a dream honestly. You dream of having ten players like that on your bench.”

With his senior year almost over, he has some big plans for college.

