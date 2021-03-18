Alabama extends state tax filing deadline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The state of Alabama has extended its state income tax filing deadline to match the federal date of May 17, 2021, this year.

The Internal Revenue Service announced the extension Wednesday for federal income tax filings but the relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on and still must be paid by Apr. 15, 2021.

Alabama is also waiving late-payment penalties for state taxes owed if payments are made by May 17, but cannot waive any interest that accrues on late payments.

