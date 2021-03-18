Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 480 new cases Thursday, hospitalizations lowest since April 2020

Vaccine distribution continues to expand
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Thursday 1,269,174 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.(WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Thursday 1,269,174 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

There were 480 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 8,191 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 46,939 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 364 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 397,477 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 112,571 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 310,742 presumed recoveries.

You may track numbers by county in the dashboard.

