Advertisement

‘Jesus help me’: Tuscaloosa Co. woman says holding on to tree saved her life during storm

Jennifer Patterson said she got in her car to escape a storm but realized she had forgotten her...
Jennifer Patterson said she got in her car to escape a storm but realized she had forgotten her keys. But she says holding on to a small tree and her faith saved her.(WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman said holding on to a tree saved her from Wednesday’s powerful storm. Jennifer Patterson lives on South Rosser Road.

Patterson said when the storm blew through, “I get in the car and realize I don’t have my keys.” That’s when Patterson tried to get back in her house using a screw driver, but realized it was too late.

“I throw the screw driver down go to the back side of my trailer,” said Patterson. When she got there she called her son and yelled, ‘the tornado is here’.

Patterson said her son told her, “Don’t hang up the phone, mother, stay on the phone.”
“At that point all I could do is grab on to a little tree in front of me and say. Jesus help me, Jesus help me,” said Patterson.

As little as that tree was, she is convinced God made it a mighty one.

“Sometimes your plan stops you,” she said.

And when it did, she reacted fast and it saved her life.

“Just call it my cover. I mean He protected me all the way through,” Patterson said.

Her son later embraced her when it was all over.

“You never know when your loved ones are going to see you anymore, so cherish your moments,” she said.

And her loved ones are stepping up to help her clean up after the storm.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.
Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball
A Meridian player won $100,000 on a Powerball® ticket purchased from King City on Hwy. 39 N.,...
$100,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Meridian!
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
After being trapped from the waist down for 5 hours after a cave-in, Tyler Kirkman says he was...
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
A white father and son duo arrested for allegedly shooting at and attempting to run over two...
Father and son duo charged with hate crime for shooting at, attempting to run over Black teens

Latest News

Weather - March 19, 2021
Weather - March 19, 2021
This weekend will start cloudy and then brighten up.
This weekend starts cloudy, but we brighten and warm
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Friday there have so far been no reports of...
MEMA issues preliminary storm damage report
Futurecast - Friday March 19 at 4 PM.
Our last day of winter will feel like... winter
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - March 19th, 2021`
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - March 19th, 2021