Trapped worker recovering from Clarke County cave-in and collapse

PACHUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County worker Tyler Kirkman was transported to a hospital in Jackson after an intense five-hour-long rescue in Pachuta Thursday.

Emergency Management Director, Eddie Ivy says several first responders worked together to help Kirkman.

“We attempted a fast rescue to get him out. We determined that we are going to need additional resources, so we called for those from the international guard, fire rescue, and the department there in Meridian.” Ivy said, “They all responded with all our county responders. There was a lot of help from a lot of people today.”

Rescuers used trench panels on both sides of the ditch to keep the hole from continuously caving in.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says Kirkman was alert and cooperative as he assisted the people who attempted to save his life.

“There were no apparent injuries. I’m sure there are going to be some issues he has to deal with. The man has been in the water and mud for at least almost five hours, he’s probably going to have something to deal with.” Kemp said, “But physically he was conscious and alert and was able to communicate with the first responders.”

Kirkman’s mother, Jennifer Teall says she is grateful her son is alive.

“The outcome of the volunteers and the people who have been here to help. I can’t say enough for all they’ve done today. I want to thank them. I want to thank everyone who’s been here,” Teall said.

PREVIOUS POST:

Rescue crews have freed a man who was trapped for more than 4 hours in a partial-cave and collapse in Pachuta.

Our cameras were there when rescuers pulled the man from the trench and loaded him into an ambulance.

ORIGINAL POST:

A massive rescue is underway in Clarke County Thursday afternoon after a man installing a sewer line became trapped in a partial hole cave-in.

The rescue is underway on Highway 11 (WTOK)

The rescue is underway at the intersection of Highways 11 and 18 in Pachuta. County Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said part of the wall along the side of the hole collapsed and trapped the man from the waist down. Sheriff Kemp said the man is alive and is talking.

Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy assists in the rescue of a man trapped in a hole. (WTOK)

Air Force rescue crews are on the scene along with Clarke County first responders. Crews have been trying to free the man for more than 3 hours.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to Pachuta. We’ll update this story when new information is available.

