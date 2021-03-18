Severe storms damage homes and snap trees in Silas

SILAS, Ala. (WTOK) - Silas, Alabama and the surrounding area was hit hard by severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

High winds damaged structures and knocked down trees. One local who did not want to be on camera, said his front porch was tossed up in the wind and fell back down behind the home. There was also damage done to his roof. Power lines were also knocked down in that area.

Pieces of debris were seen stuck in between trees in Silas and the surrounding area.

A shed in Silas was destroyed by the severe thunderstorms. Strong winds scattered debris from the shed against the trees in the homeowner’s backyard. The house itself sustained some roof damage.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued for Choctaw County on Wednesday. The National Weather Service will be doing surveys over the coming days to determine which damage was caused by tornadoes.

