Severe weather threat ends for WTOK viewing area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe weather threat has ended for the Newscenter 11 viewing area. The Tornado Watch has be canceled for our area, though it continues for much of Alabama to our east.

Areas of light to moderate rain will fade from midnight to 2 AM, then gradual clearing will begin. Cooler weather will enter our area as the rain exits to the east. You may need a light jacket first thing in the morning with temperature in the low-to-mid 50s on the way out the door Thursday. Cloud-filtered sunshine will help to brighten the sky, but we will still be in the 50s and noon. We may briefly warm into the lower 60s for highs, and then we will cool through 50s in the evening.

Be ready for some cooler mornings in the 40s or even upper 30s through the weekend. Afternoons will be in the lower 60s. We will recover into the 70s by Monday afternoon. Our next rain maker will affect us on Tuesday and Wednesday.

