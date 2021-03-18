Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County man

Tommy Gandy, 38, the subject of a Silver Alert in Hinds County, Miss., Mar. 18, 2021.
Tommy Gandy, 38, the subject of a Silver Alert in Hinds County, Miss., Mar. 18, 2021.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Tommy Gandy of Jackson. He is a Black male, 5′ 9″, 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gandy was last seen Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021, at about 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue in Hinds County. At the time he was walking east on St. Charles Street, wearing blue jeans, a tan t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Gandy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where he is, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

