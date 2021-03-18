Sumter County church suffers damage during Wednesday storms

EPES, Ala. (WTOK) - As strong winds and tornadoes moved through Sumter County it also damaged a church that has a long history. Mount Nebo Primitive Baptist Church is more than 120 years old.

“The tornado has taken most of the roof off. There’s major damage to it,” Deacon Murry Campbell said.

During Wednesday’s storms, the 42-member church suffered extensive roof damage. Nearly 20 of the roof panels were ripped off and blown away by the storm. Only one of the panels could be found in the church’s yard. Campbell said the others haven’t been found.

“Many storms have come through here and it’s still standing. It’s not even rotten, it’s not rotten,” Campbell said.

The church is not far from where several homes were damaged on Bluffport 21.

“The community is coming together to try and help all the people that suffered roof damage during the tornado,” Bluffport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Roy Porter explained.

During a storm, residents in Sumter County have an option that many in our area don’t have and that’s going to a storm shelter.

“It’s not only this community, but it benefits surrounding communities too. I think it’s a great thing to have those shelters,” Porter said.

Porter and Campbell agree there should be more shelters throughout the county, however they are thankful they have them available now.

The ceiling of the church sanctuary remained intact during the storm. The congregation is ready to repair the roof and continue worshipping in the historic location.

“I hope that we can get some repairs as soon as possible and just hope the congregation and everybody can stay together. We will then progress from there,” Campbell said.

