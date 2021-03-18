Advertisement

Sumter County resident speaks out on storm damage

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As Wednesday’s storm rolled into Livingston, it managed to leave many houses damaged and some locals displaced.

Many trees were no match for strong wind gusts, and neither were some roofs.

Those in the community were checking on their neighbors, as the sun came up Thursday morning.

We caught up with one resident that said that it could have been worst.

“We are blessed that it isn’t bad of what it is. There were several homes with roof damages. I have trees around my house, but nothing fell on my house. My brothers, brother-in-law, and nephews’ house was damaged. We all survived it so that’s a blessing,” said Livingston resident James Bowden.

We will have more information available in the next few days as the city and locals continue to clean up the aftermath of this storm.

