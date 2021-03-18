The Wesley House Community Center receives $100,000 donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Wesley House of Meridian was the recipient of a very large donation Wednesday afternoon. Meridian native Mac Haik and his wife announced the formation of the “Mac Haik Food Fund” with a donation of $100,000 to begin the fund.

Haik, who resides in Houston, is chairman of a multi-business investment company and his desire is to benefit Meridian residents who are struggling from the financial effects of the pandemic.

”It’s hard to understand what people go through when they have to go search for food for the family.,” said Haik. “They can’t produce enough income to feed the family. Think about what kind of fear and trepidation it creates in people’s lives. Just the fact that we maybe can relieve a few thousand people from that fear is a good thing.”

Haik is a former football star at Meridian High and an All-SEC selection at Ole Miss. He was a first round NFL draft pick by the Houston Oilers, where he spent four years before injuries ended his career. He was also inducted into the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame and the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.