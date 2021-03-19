COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations reach 12%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 350,554 people are fully vaccinated in the state, or 12%, and 958,194 doses have been administered in total.

For information about vaccinations and where you may get one, click here.

The state’s vaccination report is below:

MSDH also reported 392 new cases, 7 new deaths and 41 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic started is 302,316. An estimated 287,341 people have recovered from the virus. So far, 6,945 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,560,505 as of March 14. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

Click here for county-by-county totals on cases and fatalities.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK/WLBT. All rights reserved.