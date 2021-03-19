Advertisement

Crimenet 03_18_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs help to locate Gregory Parker.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs help to locate Gregory Parker.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Gregory M. Parker.

Parker is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with credit card fraud and the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

If you know where Parker can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.
Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball
A Meridian player won $100,000 on a Powerball® ticket purchased from King City on Hwy. 39 N.,...
$100,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Meridian!
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
After being trapped from the waist down for 5 hours after a cave-in, Tyler Kirkman says he was...
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
A white father and son duo arrested for allegedly shooting at and attempting to run over two...
Father and son duo charged with hate crime for shooting at, attempting to run over Black teens

Latest News

Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Mary Ellen Eckles remembered at funeral service.
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue