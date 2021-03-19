Crimenet 03_18_21
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Gregory M. Parker.
Parker is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 160 pounds.
He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with credit card fraud and the abuse of a vulnerable adult.
If you know where Parker can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
