Home destroyed in Jasper County fire

Fire destroys home in Jasper County

VOSSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday morning fire in Jasper County destroyed a home in the Vossburg community.

Heidelberg, Paulding and Lake Eddins volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at a single-story brick home in the 700 block of County Road 39 around 2 a.m., according to Jasper County Emergency Management.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the home fully-engulfed in flames.

All occupants made it out of the home safely, but the house was a total loss. No injuries were reported.



The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Center Point Energy and Mississippi Power also assisted at the scene.

