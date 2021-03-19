Advertisement

Home destroyed in Jasper County fire

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Fire destroys home in Jasper County
Fire destroys home in Jasper County(wdam)

VOSSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday morning fire in Jasper County destroyed a home in the Vossburg community.

Heidelberg, Paulding and Lake Eddins volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at a single-story brick home in the 700 block of County Road 39 around 2 a.m., according to Jasper County Emergency Management.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the home fully-engulfed in flames.

All occupants made it out of the home safely, but the house was a total loss.
No injuries were reported.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Center Point Energy and Mississippi Power also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.
Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball
A Meridian player won $100,000 on a Powerball® ticket purchased from King City on Hwy. 39 N.,...
$100,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Meridian!
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
After being trapped from the waist down for 5 hours after a cave-in, Tyler Kirkman says he was...
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
A white father and son duo arrested for allegedly shooting at and attempting to run over two...
Father and son duo charged with hate crime for shooting at, attempting to run over Black teens

Latest News

Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Mary Ellen Eckles remembered at funeral service.
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue