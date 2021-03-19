LEMA reports further decrease in coronavirus cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - LEMA Director Odie Barrett said the average amount of new COVID-19 cases for Lauderdale county for the first half of March was around seven cases a day.

Barrett said this week there was an average of around three new cases a day.

“We have continued to drop since December. We even had one day this week where we had no reported cases. So, something seems to be working. We’re going in the right direction, and we’re going to do everything we can to get down to zero cases per day,” said Barrett.

Lauderdale county is still performing around 3,000 to 3,500 vaccinations a week, according to Barrett.

LEMA is still working with the Mississippi State Department of Health to get another vaccination location opened up.

Barrett said they are also hoping to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available soon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.