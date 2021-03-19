Advertisement

LEMA reports further decrease in coronavirus cases

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - LEMA Director Odie Barrett said the average amount of new COVID-19 cases for Lauderdale county for the first half of March was around seven cases a day.

Barrett said this week there was an average of around three new cases a day.

“We have continued to drop since December. We even had one day this week where we had no reported cases. So, something seems to be working. We’re going in the right direction, and we’re going to do everything we can to get down to zero cases per day,” said Barrett.

Lauderdale county is still performing around 3,000 to 3,500 vaccinations a week, according to Barrett.

LEMA is still working with the Mississippi State Department of Health to get another vaccination location opened up.

Barrett said they are also hoping to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available soon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.
Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball
A Meridian player won $100,000 on a Powerball® ticket purchased from King City on Hwy. 39 N.,...
$100,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Meridian!
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
After being trapped from the waist down for 5 hours after a cave-in, Tyler Kirkman says he was...
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
A white father and son duo arrested for allegedly shooting at and attempting to run over two...
Father and son duo charged with hate crime for shooting at, attempting to run over Black teens

Latest News

Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
Mary Ellen Eckles remembered at funeral service.
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue