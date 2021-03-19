Loose Caboose Festival coming next month!

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Loose Caboose Festival will be taking place in downtown Newton on April 10. There will be a 5k run, an LA Dance Show, and a car show at the festival. There will also be brand new activities for children.

“We have a kid zone this year, with The Dinosaur Experience from Louisiana performing every hour starting at 10:15,” said Nena Hammond, the executive director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce. “And our festival hasn’t had anything like this before, so we are super excited for this event.”

There will be live music performed by local artists and by music groups at East Central Community College. A Midway Carnival will be open the night of April 9. Vendors will be set up at the festival as well.

“And we are still taking vendor applications through March 29th and we are just looking for a safe, fun day for people to get out,” Hammond said. “This is an outside event.”

Organizers say that being able to put on the festival shows how the City of Newton is overcoming the pandemic.

“Because our community has been affected, and this is an opportunity for us to provide a fun, safe environment,” said Hammond.

People are still encouraged to wear masks at the event.

“We’ve also taken extra measures,” Hammond said. “We will have touch-less sanitizer dispensers all over our festival.”

For more about vendor applications, you can call 601-683-2201 or email director@newtonchamberms.com. Next week, we’ll talk to local businesses about the festival’s impact on the local economy.

