Lucille Buchanan Atchison

By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Graveside services for Lucille Buchanan Atchison, 92, of the Tallawampa Community will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 A.M. at the Martin Cemetery with Rev. Leon Ross officiating.

Mrs. Atchison passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2021, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Chatom, Alabama. She was born September 11, 1928, in the Tallawampa Community. She was a lifelong member of the Tallawampa Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brother, Oliver Buchanan (Verla) and four nephews, James Buchanan (June), Brad Buchanan (Jessica), Kenneth Buchanan (Maria), and Kevin Buchanan (Chasity); and a host of great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbe and Elizabeth Buchanan; brother, James Buchanan; and sister, Verna Lindsey.

Pallbearers: Brad Buchanan, Kevin Buchanan, Daniel Jenkins, Terry Buchanan, Perry Thompson, and William Martin.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

