MEMA issues preliminary storm damage report
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Friday there have so far been no reports of any injuries or fatalities as a result of severe storms Mar. 16-17 that brought wind, flooding and tornadoes. The preliminary numbers could change as the assessment continues.
|The National Weather Service has surveyed and confirmed a total of six tornadoes across the state:
|• Copiah County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph (March 16)
• Simpson County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph (March 16)
• Lamar County: EF-0 with winds of 80 mph (March 17)
• Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph (March 17)
• Wayne County: EF-2 with winds of 130-135 mph (March 17)
• Wilkinson County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph (March 17)
|MEMA is assisting counties with preliminary damage assessments and at this time, 15 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have submitted damage reports to MEMA.
|• Hinds County – 3 homes affected
• Itawamba County – 3 homes affected
• Lamar County – 10 homes affected
• Smith County – 11 homes affected; 4 businesses affected
• Warren County – 1 home affected
• Winston County – 3 homes affected
• Yazoo County – 6 homes affected
If residents have immediate unmet needs, MEMA advises them to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.
