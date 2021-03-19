Advertisement

MEMA issues preliminary storm damage report

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Friday there have so far been no reports of any injuries or fatalities as a result of severe storms Mar. 16-17. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Friday there have so far been no reports of any injuries or fatalities as a result of severe storms Mar. 16-17 that brought wind, flooding and tornadoes. The preliminary numbers could change as the assessment continues.

The National Weather Service has surveyed and confirmed a total of six tornadoes across the state:
• Copiah County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph (March 16)
• Simpson County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph (March 16)
• Lamar County: EF-0 with winds of 80 mph (March 17)
• Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph (March 17)
• Wayne County: EF-2 with winds of 130-135 mph (March 17)
• Wilkinson County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph (March 17)
MEMA is assisting counties with preliminary damage assessments and at this time, 15 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have submitted damage reports to MEMA.
• Hinds County – 3 homes affected
• Itawamba County – 3 homes affected
• Lamar County – 10 homes affected
• Smith County – 11 homes affected; 4 businesses affected
• Warren County – 1 home affected
• Winston County – 3 homes affected
• Yazoo County – 6 homes affected

If residents have immediate unmet needs, MEMA advises them to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

