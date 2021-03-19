Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.

The lucky player purchased her ticket from the King City Food Mart on Highway 39 North in Meridian last Saturday. She would match four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball number, to claim her prize.

The owner of the store says they’ve had a lot of winners lately in both the lottery and scratch-off tickets as well.

”I’m so happy that someone is winning money in Meridian,” said Shilta Patel, owner of King City Food Mart. “I’m so glad for them. That lady, she comes in every day and buys a $6.00 ticket. She buys some groceries every day. She’s so happy. She’s so happy.”

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday and it’s worth $200 million. The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the jackpot is worth $105 million.

