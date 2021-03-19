Advertisement

Our last day of winter will feel like... winter

Futurecast - Friday March 19 at 4 PM.
Futurecast - Friday March 19 at 4 PM.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are off to a cloudy and cool start to our Friday, with temperatures in the 40s. Due to persistent cloud cover throughout the day, temperatures will struggle to warm. High temperatures on our Friday look to only climb into the low-50s. We’ll see cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the low-40s.

Saturday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low-60s under mostly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower Friday, Friday night, and Saturday, but most of us will be dry. The coldest morning of the next seven will be on Sunday, with temperatures dropping off into the upper-30s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine on Sunday, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-60s.

High temperatures will return to the 70s into the next work week, but rain chances will be ramping up starting Tuesday. We’ll see periods of rain on Tuesday, and then scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, so these storm systems will need to be watched closely for any potential severe weather threat. Flash flooding could also be a problem as the rain could get heavy at times.

