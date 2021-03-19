Advertisement

Pancake Jubilee has a change of venue and time this year due to COVID

The Downtown Optimist Club is hosting the fundraiser for a 74th year
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 74th Annual Pancake Jubilee will take place next Tuesday, but there are some major changes this year due to COVID.

The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian is moving the event to the Hamasa Shrine building in Marion and will offer pick-up service only in order to comply with COVID protocols. All the money raised will stay local and go to various charities.

”The Pancake Jubilee is our main fundraiser,” said Dan Derrington, a member of the Downtown Optimist Club. “All of the funds that we raise through our events, the Pancake Jubilee being the biggest one. All go back to support the youth of our community. We support the Boy Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Golf and a lot of other activities that support youth. We’re able to buy Christmas gifts for deserving kids at Christmas time. 100 percent of our proceeds go back to support the youth of our community.”

Tickets are only $5.00 for a meal of sausage and pancakes and can be purchased on site or from any member of the Optimist Club. Meals will be served from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 23, in Marion.

