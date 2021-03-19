Advertisement

Pearl River Resort enters 2nd phase of reopening

COVID-19 restrictions eased
Pearl River Resort is moving to phase 2 of its reopening plan Friday and easing certain restrictions related to COVID-19.
Pearl River Resort is moving to phase 2 of its reopening plan Friday and easing certain restrictions related to COVID-19.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Pearl River Resort is moving to phase 2 of its reopening plan Friday and easing certain restrictions related to COVID-19. This includes increasing capacity on the casino gaming floors from 50% to 75% and easing smoking restrictions. The resort said it consulted with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Government, Choctaw Gaming Commission and Choctaw Health Services in making the changes.

Other changes include:
* Increasing capacity to 75% for restaurants, retail outlets, meeting spaces and other Resort venues.
* Placing all slot machines and electronic table games back into service.. Chairs will not be added, as to continue promoting
social distancing between players not in the same household or group. Players may move chairs to the open games.
* Opening designated smoking areas inside at Silver Star Casino and Golden Moon Casino. Bok Homa Casino will remain
smoke-free at this time.
* Reopening self-service drink stations on the casino floors.
* Resumption of full service at the Spa at Silver Star.

“Now that COVID-19 vaccines are readily available to all adults, more people are vaccinated and infection rates decline, we are confident that we can safely move to phase 2 of our 3-phase plan,” said Sonny Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Pearl River Resort. “It is also important to note that during this phase, all other current COVID policies will remain in place, including mask mandate, social distancing, temperature screening, and property cleaning and sanitizing protocols”.

