This weekend starts cloudy, but we brighten and warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds for the end of our week will set us up for a cloudy start to our weekend. Brightening will follow that cloudy start.

Spring Starts This Weekend

The Vernal Equinox also happens this weekend. It occurs at 4:37 AM Saturday, marking the beginning of Spring. We have two equinoxes each year. The sun appears to drift north from the Winter Solstice through the Summer Solstice, then it turns around and drifts south again. The solstices happy at those northern-most and southern-most points of northward and southward drifting. The equinoxes are the mid-way points. The sun crosses directly overhead of the equator. The days will continue growing longer through June 20 at 10:31 PM - the summer solstice.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with patchy fog or even some drizzle. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees at midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 43 degrees. Saturday will start cloudy and chilly. Some partial clearing will occur in the afternoon, letting some sun peek out. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees.

The Rest Of This Weekend

Sunday will be colder to start with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s. The day will be bright and sunny with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Clouds will begin increasing again on Monday ahead of our next weather maker, which will arrive on Tuesday. Rain will increase on Tuesday, and a few thunderstorms can mix in. Right now, there are no strong severe weather signals with this system. That can change, and we will let you know if that happens.

Looking Ahead

Another storm system will arrive on Thursday. There is some indication that some severe thunderstorms are possible with that system. It’s a long way out, however, and a lot can change in either direction between now and then. For now, just know we are watching something for both Tuesday and Thursday.

