Trapped worker speaks out after rescue

“It was scary there for a little while.” Kirkman said, “Then, they called and got Eddie Ivy en route. He got here and assured me everything would be fine.”

Kirkman says Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy’s presence took the pressure out of the situation for him.

Ivy physically got in the hole with Kirkman to set him free.

“I knew everything would be fine. He takes care of all of us at any given time,” Kirkman said.

For five hours, Kirkman was placed in an uncomfortable position. He says one leg was angled north and the other toward the south.

“I think I’ve just hyper-extended my right knee and I’m just sore from them pulling on me,” Kirkman said, “I was in some pain there for a while, but they gave me some good medicine.”

He thanks everyone who was at the scene Thursday and those who prayed and checked on him.

“I’m just very blessed to be here.” Kirkman said, “Every time I looked up, I saw the preacher praying for me. The guys with the Key Field fire department were truly a blessing for me.”

Kirkman says he is happy to be reunited with his daughter and mother. He plans to go back to work Monday.