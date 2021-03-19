William C. Jones, Sr.

Graveside services for William C. Jones will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Church of God Cemetery in Dixon, MS with Rev. Bill Webb officiating, burial will follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

William C. Jones age 72, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Covington County Hospital.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Shay Jones; granddaughters, McKinley Jones and Brooklyn Jones; siblings, Thomas Jones (Florence), Dott Schott (Butch), and Margaret Dukes; sister-in-law, Senita Webb (Bill); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded by his wife, Judy Jones; son, Billy Jones; parents, Hulon and Johnnie Mae Jones.

