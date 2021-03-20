Clouds will clear through the night tonight.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our first day of spring has been cloudy and mild, but tomorrow will be full of sunshine. We aren’t seeing any rain on the EMEPA live radar, and that will stay the case for the rest of the evening. If you want to fire up the grill tonight or roast marshmallows, it is a great night to do so. Dry conditions will last through the night with clearing clouds, and we will be in the mid 50′s by 8 PM. If you decide to start a bonfire, you may want to grab a jacket as we cool into the upper 40′s by 10 PM.

As the clouds clear out, temperatures will drop, and we will have a chilly morning with temperatures staying in the 40′s. Nevertheless, we will warm into the mid to upper 60′s by the afternoon with sunny skies. A few clouds will make their way into east Mississippi and west Alabama by Monday, but highs will be in the lower 70′s. Tomorrow and Monday are your best times to get outside to start off your week because rain moves in by Tuesday.

There is a chance for a few thunderstorms as a couple of system make their way into our area, but they aren’t expected to become severe. We see a break in the rain by Wednesday evening, but another system follows, and more rain will move through. By the end of the day on Friday we will see the rain and thunderstorms finally moving out, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for Friday and to welcome in the weekend. We will be seeing rain staying constant through Tuesday and lasting until Thursday, but it won’t be copious amounts. Most places will see over an inch to an inch and a half, but that isn’t too much to last over three days.

Tomorrow and Monday we will stay dry with highs in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but rain moves in by Tuesday. Temperatures will stay consistent through the week with highs in the lower 70′s. Once Friday rolls around we will be dry and temperatures will start to go up into the mid 70′s. It will be nice to see the sun last through the weekend after a soggy week. Overnight we will be in the lower 40′s tomorrow, and then stay in the lower 50′s through the rest of the week.

