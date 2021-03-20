Advertisement

‘It needs to be better’ Alabama Women’s Basketball reacts to viral weight room photos at NCAA Tournament

In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball team gears up for the NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio, Texas, they’re speaking out about an issue that’s gone viral on social media.

Pictures of the weight training facilities at the NCAA Women’s Tournament compared to the Men’s Tournament in Indianapolis is raising eyebrows across the nation of inequality. Alabama, who’s playing in the women’s tournament for the first time since 1999, says they’re thankful for the opportunity to be playing, but there’s obviously a distinct difference between the men’s tournament and the women’s.

“It needs to get better and it needs to be better and I feel like the administration and support will grow and learn from this. We want to focus on the thing we can control, but we also want to continue to speak and create a platform for every little girl that wants to be just like them to be treated exactly the same,” said Alabama women’s head coach Kristy Curry.

The NCAA has since responded to the criticism and released a statement on Twitter.

The seventh-seeded Crimson Tide will take on 10th-seeded North Carolina in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

