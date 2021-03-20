Local dance group celebrating International Women’s Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local group in Meridian is celebrating International Women’s Month with the art of dancing.

It has been a tough year for women. Many lost jobs, loved ones, and others had to adapt to new ways of teaching in school due to the pandemic.

To acknowledge and celebrate the many achievements of women, N’spire Walker has been holding a public group dance called “N’spired Afrocise” for three years.

She said her goal is to fight obesity, bring positive energy to the community, and connect with the African culture.

“If I enjoy doing this, it should inspire someone else. It helps burn some calories. With the classes, it makes you think to eat better. It has not only helped me but others that are connected to N’spire Afrocise,” said Walker.

To learn more about the group dance, you can visit the website at http://nspiredafrocise.com

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.