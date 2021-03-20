Advertisement

Locals react to Atlanta shooting

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian residents react to a man charged with murder over the killing of eight people at massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.

The suspect told the police that he had a sexual addiction and had carried out the shootings at the massage parlors to eliminate his temptation, according to Atlanta Police.

Locals that we spoke to said they were disturbed when they heard the news.

Others said that the suspect should be faced with the necessary punishment.

“Murder is still murder, it doesn’t matter what ethnicity, religion, creed, or race. The punishment should fit the crime. Killing is killing,” said Meridian resident William Hamrick.

“It is a horrific situation it is a real sad thing in our society where something like that could happen. It really is upsetting,” said Meridian resident Daniel Ethridge.

It is reported that the suspect’s motive is unknown at this time.

