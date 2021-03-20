Advertisement

Red Cross releases damage report from Wednesday’s severe weather

Reports of widespread damage are seen throughout Mississippi and Alabama due to Wednesday's...
Reports of widespread damage are seen throughout Mississippi and Alabama due to Wednesday's severe storms.(Red Cross)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Red Cross is releasing a damage report for Mississippi and Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the twin states Wednesday.

The graphic below shows homes the Red Cross has assessed for damage.

Each dot represents one home or a cluster of homes.

Red indicates destroyed, organ indicates major damage, yellow indicates minor damage, green indicates homes that were simply just affected, and black indicates no damage.

  • 21 Destroyed
  • 29 Major Damage
  • 82 Minor Damage
  • 65 Affected

They hope to finish their assessments by Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.
Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball
Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
After being trapped from the waist down for 5 hours after a cave-in, Tyler Kirkman says he was...
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Locals that Newscenter 11 spoke to said they were disturbed when they heard the news.
Locals react to Atlanta shooting

Latest News

Sports with Travis Intro GFX
Sports 03/20
N'spire Afrocise
N'spire Afrocise
Locals React to Shooting
Local Reaction Spa Killings
It may be the first day of spring, but s'mores are always in season!
Clouds will clear through the night tonight.