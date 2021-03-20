Red Cross releases damage report from Wednesday’s severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Red Cross is releasing a damage report for Mississippi and Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the twin states Wednesday.

The graphic below shows homes the Red Cross has assessed for damage.

Each dot represents one home or a cluster of homes.

Red indicates destroyed, organ indicates major damage, yellow indicates minor damage, green indicates homes that were simply just affected, and black indicates no damage.

21 Destroyed

29 Major Damage

82 Minor Damage

65 Affected

They hope to finish their assessments by Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.