Two men arrested after drug investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking after a search warrant was served Friday morning in the 2400 block of 42nd Avenue.

Authorities say Wilbur Reynard Sims Jr., 28, had been under investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says marijuana, ecstasy, Oxycodone and guns were found at Sims’ home. Quadarius Hall, 29, was also arrested with drugs and a gun.

“Drug investigations require more time than many other times. At this point, this has been a successful conclusion to that investigation. They will continue to investigate and document the activities of today,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says this is not the first time Sims has been arrested for drugs.

“Sims has no bond because he is currently out on a $100,000 felony bond. He was arrested last year by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and charged with trafficking drugs,” Calhoun said.

Sims is being charged with possession with more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to distribute with a firearm, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute with a firearm and trafficking a controlled substance with a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.