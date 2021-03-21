Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 160 new cases reported Sun.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 160 new cases and 2 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 302,837 as of March 20.

So far, 6,956 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,560,505 as of March 14. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 287,341 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 360,469 people are fully vaccinated and 981,590 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilbur Sims Jr., Quadarius S. Hall were arrested during a drug investigation in Lauderdale...
Two men arrested after drug investigation
A Meridian woman is $100,000 richer after hitting it big in the Powerball lottery.
Meridian woman wins $100,000 with Powerball
After being trapped from the waist down for 5 hours after a cave-in, Tyler Kirkman says he was...
Trapped worker speaks out after rescue
A San Diego Zoo visitor was arrested after climbing inside the elephant enclosure with his...
Police: Man arrested after taking 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant habitat

Latest News

Thursday Severe Weather Threat
Warmth returns, but more active weather expected this week
COVID Remembrance
COVID Remembrance
Pastors and Vaccine
Pastors and Vaccines
Bluffport Fire Chief Roy Porter
First Responders: Bluffport Fire Chief Roy Porter
The Michael Boutte Memorial Benefit Committee raised money by having visitors enter raffles,...
Lt. Boutte’s Memorial Benefit brings in large crowd