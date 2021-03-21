COVID-19 in Mississippi: 160 new cases reported Sun.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 160 new cases and 2 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 302,837 as of March 20.

So far, 6,956 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,560,505 as of March 14. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 287,341 people have recovered from the virus.

The newest MSDH report shows 360,469 people are fully vaccinated and 981,590 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

