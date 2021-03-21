Spring has sprung, and pollen will be high tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had clear skies all day and through the rest of the evening we will stay clear and mild. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60′s now and we will colder overnight. By the time you are waking up and getting your work week started we will be in the mid 40′s and as the sun comes out, we will start to warm up. Through lunch time we will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with a few passing clouds and we will stay dry through the rest of the day.

Pollen levels have gone up as a signal that Spring has started, and we will have high levels of tree pollen tomorrow. Grass, oak, and ash will be high as well, but the rain moving in on Tuesday will wash some of the pollen out of east Mississippi and west Alabama. Rain will move through all day on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We will start to see some thunderstorms on Tuesday but our highest chance for severe thunderstorms takes place on Thursday.

Rain totals have gone up as well and most of east Mississippi and west Alabama will see more than two and a half inches of rain and up to a little over three inches over the three-day time span. This makes tomorrow your top choice for the week as we remain dry, and highs will be in the lower 70′s.

Showers will last most of the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60′s. We could catch some slack in rain moving through by Wednesday as one system moves out and another moves in. However, you will want to keep your rain jacket handy because we will still see scattered thunderstorms. Thursday will carry our highest chance for severe weather, and we will see thunderstorms through most of the day. We will see a break in the soggy weather by Friday with mostly sunny skies, but a few stray showers could move in through the weekend. Overnight we will see temperatures range from the lower to mid 50′s.

