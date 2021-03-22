1 year since the pandemic affected schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Schools at every level were sent scrambling when the first wave of the pandemic hit the education system last March.

Newscenter 11 spoke with students, teachers, and parents about how the pandemic impacted their lives.

Schools across the US were forced to switch from in-class instruction to virtual learning when the pandemic hit.

“When everything first happened we were all shellshock. We weren’t prepared for every student to go virtual. Our school did a really good job. We prepared packets and we were able to get some students online,” said Educator Ashlee Bailey.

The change was challenging for everyone.

“It’s been hard. As a parent, we have learned with the kids because everything is virtual know. My daughter is in fourth grade. She is familiar with computers and technology here at school. My first-grade son is not as familiar. It was a huge adjustment,” said Parent Brooke Neal.

Nearly every school in Mississippi sent students home to finish the 2019-2020 school year remotely.

The school closings lasted longer than what any of us expected. Many students returned to school in October, but some still aren’t back in the classroom.

“It’s been a lot on teachers because we miss our students when they are not here. Last year, when we didn’t come back was tough. We want to see our kids. We want to be in school,” said Bailey.

Students who have returned are still adjusting to a new way of learning.

“Unfortunately, with COVID hit has affected us not as a school but as a community. We had to go from a traditional learning program to a virtual program. Now, in classes, we have to wear a mask and practice 6 feet apart. Instead of doing paperwork, we have IPads. It is different, but everyone is getting used to it now,” said Southeast High School Senior, Joel Linton.

A mother of two said that she hopes the COVID vaccine will get things back to normal.

“My hope is that it does what they say it will do. I hope it puts an end to this. I hope we can go back to normal. I hope that we can quit seeing deaths and sickness. The kids have suffered. At the end of last year, there was no closure. The kids didn’t get to say goodbye to their friends or teachers. There were no field trips or awards. They really suffered,” said Neal.

Some teachers said that COVID-19 is changing the face of education.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.