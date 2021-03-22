Advertisement

COVID-19 victims and survivors memorial event

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At the Sammie Davidson Complex, a local group held a COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial event.

Local churches and many residents remembered those who have lost their lives during these last 12 months as a result of COVID-19.

Many that were affected by the virus had their name shouted out in the ceremony and prayers were offered to the ones that lost the fight against the virus.

Military members paid their respect by bringing a memorial cross to second base at the end of the ceremony.

“It is Springtime, it’s a good time because that’s a sign of newest. We are coming out of the pandemic. We are getting over the diseases. We’re going to have an awesome year for the rest of the year. We learned our lessons, we know the experiences, and God is going to take care of the rest,” said West Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Odell Hopkins.

Pastor Odell Hopkins said that we should take the time to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus.

