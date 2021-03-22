Advertisement

Dalton Frank Guinn

By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Funeral services for Dalton Frank Guinn, 24, of Butler will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Dalton passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born August 15, 1996, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was a mechanic at Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Survivors include his mother, Sabrina Gilbert James and step-father, Doug of Butler; father, Lonnie Frank Guinn and step-mother, Dinah of Butler; brother, Colton Gilbert Guinn of Butler; step-brother, Neal Cook; and step-sister, Kameron Cook; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Ann Guinn of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Billy and Juanita Gilbert.

Pallbearers: Chauncey Mize, Flint Mosley, McCaleb Connor, Phillip Avim, Denson Aldridge, and Connie Littlpage, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers: Page McDonald, Terry Tyson, Randall Tyson, Roland Tyson, Lealand Davis, and Mack Mosley.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

