Event to connect police to the community being held Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will be hosting an Explorer Program for teenagers and young adults Tuesday night from 6:30 to 7:30.

“We have our mounted unit, we have our motor unit, we have our patrol division, CID division, detective division, also our administration here at the police department,” said chief of police Chris Read. “We’re all going to have a hand in investing in our young people.”

The program will allow the youth in the community to learn about what police officers do. Organizers say the main goal of the event is to make sure the youth understand that not all encounters with police officers are negative.

“My main goal is to invest in the community, invest in the young people, and this is a program that we could reach out to them, and they could participate in, and change the whole mindset,” Chief Read explained.

The event will be taking place right outside the Meridian Police Department’s headquarters on 22nd Avenue. The Boy Scouts will also be helping out with the event.

“We’re working on making sure that engaging with our police officers is not always negative, even though it may be negative sometimes, we want to create some positive experiences, and maybe even create some new police officers for our future, that are homegrown, that know what’s going on in the community, that love this community, and they can get started early,” said Ward 3 councilwoman Fannie Johnson.

It is a free event for people ages 14 to 21 and their parents.

“And even if they don’t chose to be in law enforcement, this program will give them skills to work in any position, before they go to college, before they get any job, some of the things the police officers will be able to instill in them and teach them, will help them just with life in general,” Johnson said.

Councilwoman Johnson says she hopes to bring this program to the Meridian Fire Department in the future.

