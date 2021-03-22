First Responders: Bluffport Fire Chief Roy Porter

BLUFFPORT, Ala. (WTOK) - We met up with our latest First Responder during the tornado outbreak on March 17. Bluffport Volunteer Fire Chief Roy Porter was helping others right after the storm caused damage in his community.

“I don’t mind helping and they know that. Everyone in this county pretty much know that I don’t mind helping and I love helping people,” Porter said.

Chief Roy Porter has been with the Bluffport Volunteer Fire Department since its inception in 2005.

“We knew there was a need for the fire department here. Once I got into it, I started enjoying the fire department. It pretty much became a part of me now,” Porter said.

When the community built the department, Porter was tapped to be the first chief. He’s been the only chief at Bluffport going on 16 years now. He said his family is behind him.

“They know there are going to be some times you’ll have to be away from home for a good while. The other times they know I’ll have to get up and leave before daytime, but they supported me and support me in doing this,” Porter explained.

Before he became chief, Porter said he really didn’t have a desire to get into firefighting, but now he enjoys it and serving his community, even if that means going to calls late at night.

“When you do this sometimes emergencies happen around two or three o’clock in the morning. I just like helping people because you never know when you’re going to need help. It’s a thing I’ve gotten used to and I just like helping people,” Porter said.

Things are improving at the department. Porter says the volunteers are dedicated and two years ago they upgraded to a new building.

In addition to his role as chief, Porter is the president of the Sumter County Fire Fighters Association. He said he will continue serving in the department.

“In this community and surrounding communities, I just would like them to know that we are here. In a time of need or whatever the deal is we are here to help,” Porter explained.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.