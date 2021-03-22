Lauderdale Co. deputy injured during pursuit

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County Deputy is recovering after being hit by a car following a high speed pursuit early Monday morning.

The deputy was injured at the end of the chase when the suspect tried to get out and run. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said the deputy was getting out of her squad car when she was hit.

“A Newton County deputy was still in his vehicle and approached her vehicle from the left side. His vehicle struck her and broke her left leg,” Sollie said.

The deputy’s name hasn’t been released and her injuries are non-life-threatening. Sheriff Sollie says she underwent surgery Monday morning.

Authorities say the chase started just after midnight in Newton County. Newton deputies were trying to stop a man named Terrence Westerfield.

Westerfield led officers into Lauderdale County where law enforcement was standing by with spike strips at the Lost Gap exit.

“Deputies from Lauderdale County spiked the vehicle, taking out at least two tires on the vehicle. It continued south on I-59,” Sollie said.

Riding only on rims, Westerfield eventually turned on Highway 513 near Rose Hill where his car started catching fire.

“The suspects’ vehicle became fully involved with flames. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran toward the wood line,” Sollie explained.

Westerfield was arrested without further incident.

Sheriff Sollie said his deputy is strong and hopes for a speedy recovery.

“This is one of the better officers we’ve seen come out of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy,” Sollie said. “She finished first in her class and we are glad to have her on board. We are looking forward to her healing up quickly and getting back on the job.”

Westerfield is facing several charges in Newton, Lauderdale and Jasper counties. Authorities said it’s likely he will be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer since a deputy was hurt during the dangerous chase.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.