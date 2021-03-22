Lt. Boutte’s Memorial Benefit brings in large crowd

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Many folks enjoyed a day filled with music, food and fun at Lt. Michael Boutte’s benefit at the Hancock County Arena. The Michael Boutte Memorial Benefit Committee raised money by having visitors enter raffles, with both silent and live auctions.

The crowd was packed full of people willing to donate money to give back. Most visitors were at the event since 11 a.m. enjoying the live music, along with plates of crawfish and barbeque for sell.

Committee members said there isn’t a specific goal that they’re trying to reach, they want to help as much as they can.

Rachel Knight is one of the members on the committee and she said that the cooperation to put the event together was like no other.

“As a community, we all came together when he was fatally shot in the line of duty,” said Knight. :We took donations, we received calls from people all across the state of Louisiana and Alabama to come and help. The community came together along with neighboring states to put this together.”

Some visitors said they aren’t surprised by the large turnout, because of the respect that Lt. Boutte has from the community.

“You see all these people out here right now, we’re here to support him,” said Ben Harry. “I know that guy, he was a great man. He was a great cop, who was by the book. He gave me tickets before, but I have nothing bad to say about him. You know, most people don’t have bad things to say and you can see that here today.”

Anna Necaise also added “One thing about this community is it’s always going to come together in a time of need. That’s one thing about Hancock County, it’s always going to come together. If someone needs support, then we’re going to be here.”

Knight also said that the Hancock community has a large respect for public safety and law enforcement, which is why the committee chose to go big for the event to help out.

“The way people describe him, he was one of a kind. It’s hard anytime your community loses a fallen soldier, cop, anything, even a first responder then you respond. You come out and help,” said Knight.

Knight said that the committee is willing to continue to assist the Boutte family as long as the need is there.

