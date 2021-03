MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to possible severe weather on Thursday, the Meridian Drive-Thru Job Fair has been rescheduled to Friday, March 26th at 9 a.m.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sammie Davidson Complex. The complex is located at 1617 College Drive in Meridian. Click here to register online.

