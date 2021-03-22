Advertisement

MHS host Big Blue Invitational

Schools from around the state run at Meridian High School for the Big Blue Invitational.
Schools from around the state run at Meridian High School for the Big Blue Invitational.(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday afternoon, Meridian High School hosted its annual track and field “Big Blue Invitational” at Ray Stadium.

Eighteen teams from around the Magnolia State competed in the meet. There were two divisions with 6A, 5A, and 4A competing against each other in division one while 3A, 2A, and 1A competing in division two.

We will update the results of the meet when it ends.

